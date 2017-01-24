GOP Lawmakers Focus On Replacing Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump's health secretary is up before a second Senate committee for confirmation today. Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) has been a longtime opponent of the Affordable Care Act. If appointed, he would have a big say in how the health care law is interpreted.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers are focusing on how to repeal and replace Obamacare. They plan to meet for more brainstorming this week in Philadelphia.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the latest with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News.