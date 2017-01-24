closeDonate

GOP Lawmakers Focus On Replacing Affordable Care Act

January 24, 2017
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), left, and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) participate in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to announce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, a possible GOP replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
President Donald Trump's health secretary is up before a second Senate committee for confirmation today. Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) has been a longtime opponent of the Affordable Care Act. If appointed, he would have a big say in how the health care law is interpreted.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers are focusing on how to repeal and replace Obamacare. They plan to meet for more brainstorming this week in Philadelphia.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the latest with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News.

