Keeping Circus Arts Alive In Vermont

It was very big news when Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced earlier this month that it will close after 146 years.

But in Brattleboro, Vermont, the New England Center for Circus Arts will continue training aspiring circus performers. And the staff says that in many ways the future of circus arts has never been brighter.

Howard Weiss-Tisman (@hweisstisman) from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio has more.