Keeping Circus Arts Alive In Vermont

January 24, 2017
By Howard Weiss-Tisman, Vermont Public Radio
As Ringling Bros. announces it will close, New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro is keeping the art of circus performing alive. The group's co-founder Elsie Smith (left) works with Cherie Jacque and Miranda Kent on the trapeze. (Howard Weiss-Tisman/VPR)closemore
It was very big news when Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced earlier this month that it will close after 146 years.

But in Brattleboro, Vermont, the New England Center for Circus Arts will continue training aspiring circus performers. And the staff says that in many ways the future of circus arts has never been brighter.

Howard Weiss-Tisman (@hweisstisman) from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio has more.

