closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Gov. Jerry Brown: 'California Is Not Turning Back'

January 25, 2017
Share

In the first week of the Trump administration, California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is sending out a defiant message that his state will continue to defend its ideals, particularly when it comes to immigration, health care and climate change.

Brown expressed his thoughts loud and clear Tuesday during his State of the State address. For more, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Scott Shafer (@scottshafer), senior editor for KQED's California politics and government desk.

Here's Brown's full address:

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.