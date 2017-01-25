The Trump administration has ordered a media blackout for several government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, banning the EPA from “providing updates on social media or to reporters.”

Environmental groups are calling it a "gag order" and worry that it could foreshadow censorship of the EPA's work on climate change and other politically divisive topics.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dina Kruger (@Dina_Kruger), former director of the EPA's Climate Change Division from 2004 to 2011, about the order.