Former EPA Climate Director Worries Trump Could Undo Her Work05:03

January 25, 2017Updated 01/25/2017 12:21 PM
The Trump administration has ordered a media blackout for several government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, banning the EPA from “providing updates on social media or to reporters.”

Environmental groups are calling it a "gag order" and worry that it could foreshadow censorship of the EPA's work on climate change and other politically divisive topics.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dina Kruger (@Dina_Kruger), former director of the EPA's Climate Change Division from 2004 to 2011, about the order.

