Trump Promises 'Major Investigation' Into Voter Fraud

This morning President Trump tweeted that his administration will be pursuing a "major investigation" of voter fraud, including people registered to vote in more that one state, non-citizen voting and "those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

The president's tweet comes after his press secretary yesterday doubled down on Trump's false claim that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million people living in the U.S. illegally voted in the 2016 election.

Political science professor Brian Schaffner (@b_schaffner) of the University of Massachusetts Amherst was involved in collecting the voter fraud data that the Trump team has referred to as evidence, and he tells Here & Now's Robin Young they've got it wrong. He's also studied perceptions of crowd size at Trump's inaugural.