Mexico Braces For Showdown With Trump Over NAFTA

January 26, 2017Updated 01/26/2017 12:53 PM
In this Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 photo, a truck travels on an overpass towards the World Trade Bridge, in Laredo, Texas. Donald Trump’s campaign promise to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement is unnerving to many people in cities on the U.S.-Mexico border. Communities such as Laredo and El Paso in Texas or Nogales in Arizona have boomed under the 1994 treaty. (Eric Gay/AP)closemore
Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled his visit to Washington scheduled for next week, amid President Trump ramping up efforts to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears the latest from Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd, and then talks with Luis de la Calle (@eledece), a former undersecretary for Mexico's Ministry of Economy. Calle helped design and promote NAFTA in the 1990s, and shares thoughts about the controversial trade agreement's future.

