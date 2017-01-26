Mexico Braces For Showdown With Trump Over NAFTA

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled his visit to Washington scheduled for next week, amid President Trump ramping up efforts to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears the latest from Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd, and then talks with Luis de la Calle (@eledece), a former undersecretary for Mexico's Ministry of Economy. Calle helped design and promote NAFTA in the 1990s, and shares thoughts about the controversial trade agreement's future.