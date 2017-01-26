closeDonate

With Hate Crimes Up, Muslim Women Turn To Self-Defense

January 26, 2017
By Carmel Delshad, WAMU
Iram Baig practices with an instructor during a self-defense course for Muslim women in College Park, Md. (Carmel Delshad/WAMU)closemore
Iram Baig practices with an instructor during a self-defense course for Muslim women in College Park, Md. (Carmel Delshad/WAMU)

Many American Muslims are on high alert after a spike in verbal and physical attacks in the wake of the presidential election. It's part of a trend confirmed by FBI data, which shows that hate crimes against Muslims are increasing.

A number of Muslim women have reported being targeted for wearing a headscarf or hijab. So some are choosing to be prepared and ready to fight back. Carmel Delshad (@cdelshad) from Here & Now contributor WAMU has more.

