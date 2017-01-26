closeDonate

How Rudeness At The Office Impacts Everyone

January 26, 2017
A recent study found that having one team member who makes rude comments to others has a big impact — and reduces communication among the entire team, negatively impacting the group's work.

Harvard Business Review has taken a closer look, and Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from HBR's Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) about the research into rudeness, and also research that finds instead of investing in karaoke nights, companies should focus on building trust.

