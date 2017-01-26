closeDonate

U.S. Plan For 'Safe Zones' In Syria Raises Concern Among Russian Officials

January 26, 2017
This photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian air force Tu-22M3 bombers strike the Islamic State group wldtargets in Syria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)
This photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian air force Tu-22M3 bombers strike the Islamic State group wldtargets in Syria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)

President Trump said Wednesday that he plans to set up "safe zones in Syria" to provide refuge for those fleeing violence in that country. The comment raised concerns in Russia and Turkey, the two major countries leading the effort to end the six-year civil war.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) about what "safe zones" would entail and what they would mean for U.S. involvement in Syria.

