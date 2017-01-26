How The U.S. Immigration System Compares To Japan, Canada And The U.K.

As President Trump begins to implement his administration's overhaul of U.S. immigration policy — from a clampdown on "sanctuary cities" to building the border wall — Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a step back to ask how the American immigration system compares to others around the world.

John Skrentny (@johnskrentny), co-director of the Center for Comparative Immigration Studies at the University of California San Diego, joins us to look at what the U.S. could learn about immigration by looking at Jordan, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom.