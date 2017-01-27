The Controversy Over Controlled Poisoning Of Starlings

European starlings are non-native birds, brought to the U.S. from England in the 1890s. The birds are seen by many as a nuisance: damaging crops, eating livestock feed, causing airplane crashes and driving out native species from their nests.

The USDA has a toolbox of management techniques to control the birds, including poisoning them with a pesticide. But some western Massachusetts residents weren't told about a recent poisoning, and were shocked when starlings started dropping from the sky.

Here & Now's Robin Young asks ornithologist Bob Mulvihill (@BobMulvihill) of the National Aviary about starlings and about the controversy over poisoning them.

Here is the USDA response to the use of pesticides to control starlings: