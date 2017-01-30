Legal Ramifications Of Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

Support the news
President Trump's executive order signed Friday sparked widespread protests and debate. The order bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and blocks all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.
At least four federal judges have blocked part of the order, but there are still questions about its implementation and legal underpinnings.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about the order.
