closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Legal Ramifications Of Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

January 30, 2017
Share

President Trump's executive order signed Friday sparked widespread protests and debate. The order bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and blocks all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

At least four federal judges have blocked part of the order, but there are still questions about its implementation and legal underpinnings.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about the order.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.