Controversy Over Trump's Immigration Restrictions Continues

January 30, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a protest on Jan. 29, 2017 in Washington. Protestors in Washington and around the country gathered to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring the citizens of Muslim-majority countries Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from traveling to the United States. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a protest on Jan. 29, 2017 in Washington. Protestors in Washington and around the country gathered to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring the citizens of Muslim-majority countries Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from traveling to the United States. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

President Trump is defending his executive order, which temporarily bars the citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The order sparked protests across the country over the weekend, and those protests are expected to continue.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) about the controversy, and Trump's restructuring of the White House National Security Council.

