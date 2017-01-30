Controversy Over Trump's Immigration Restrictions Continues

Support the news
President Trump is defending his executive order, which temporarily bars the citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The order sparked protests across the country over the weekend, and those protests are expected to continue.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) about the controversy, and Trump's restructuring of the White House National Security Council.
