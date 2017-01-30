closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

How Businesses Are Reacting To Trump's Order On Immigration

January 30, 2017
Share
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during the Fortune Global Forum - Day 3 at the Fairmont Hotel on Nov. 4, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif. In response to President Trump's travel ban, Airbnb "is now providing free housing to refugees and anyone recently barred from entering the US," according to a statement from Chesky. (Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortune)closemore
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during the Fortune Global Forum - Day 3 at the Fairmont Hotel on Nov. 4, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif. In response to President Trump's travel ban, Airbnb "is now providing free housing to refugees and anyone recently barred from entering the US," according to a statement from Chesky. (Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortune)

Starbucks is pledging to hire 10,000 refugees around the world over five years, Google and Lyft are pledging money to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union and Airbnb is promising to put up those impacted in free housing — all in reaction to President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US for 90 days.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with  Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) of The Atlantic about the business reaction.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.