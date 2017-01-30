How Businesses Are Reacting To Trump's Order On Immigration

Starbucks is pledging to hire 10,000 refugees around the world over five years, Google and Lyft are pledging money to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union and Airbnb is promising to put up those impacted in free housing — all in reaction to President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US for 90 days.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) of The Atlantic about the business reaction.