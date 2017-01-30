closeDonate

What Trump Administration Will Mean For Regulations, Consumer Protection

January 30, 2017Updated 01/30/2017 1:45 PM
President Trump on Monday signed an executive action to "knock out two regulations for every new regulation" adopted by federal agencies. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

Also, they discuss what might happen during the Trump administration to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulations.

