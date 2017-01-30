Questions Abound After First Weekend Of Trump's Travel Ban

This weekend saw a number of protests in airports across the country after President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday suspended refugee admissions for 120 days, and banned travelers from seven countries. Critics of the policy spoke out over the weekend, including Senator John McCain, who tweeted that he fears the order "will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the politics surrounding the executive order.