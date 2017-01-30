closeDonate

Questions Abound After First Weekend Of Trump's Travel Ban

January 30, 2017
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on Jan. 27, 2017 in Arlington, Va. Trump signed two orders calling for the "great rebuilding" of the nation's military and the "extreme vetting" of visa seekers from seven countries with predominately Muslim populations. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
This weekend saw a number of protests in airports across the country after President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday suspended refugee admissions for 120 days, and banned travelers from seven countries. Critics of the policy spoke out over the weekend, including Senator John McCain, who tweeted that he fears the order "will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the politics surrounding the executive order.

