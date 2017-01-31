Wind Turbine Technician Blows Away Competition As Country's Fastest-Growing Job

Support the news
The country's fastest growing occupation is wind turbine technician, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — with numbers expected to more than double over the next decade.
So what does a wind turbine job entail? Where can you get training? And will the field continue to grow under the Trump administration?
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about wind turbines and their future with Daniel Lutat of Iowa Lakes Community College, home to one of the country's largest training programs for wind turbine technicians.
