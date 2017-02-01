closeDonate

Democrats Weigh In On Trump's Supreme Court Pick

February 01, 2017
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in September 2014 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in September 2014 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse), a Rhode Island Democrat, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss whether he and other members of his party will support President Trump’s pick of Neil Gorsuch to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court.

"My primary thought is to determine whether he is truly a judicially conservative judge, or whether he is a politically conservative activist in robes," Whitehouse said.

