Friends Of Florida Priest Fight For The Life Of The Man Accused Of His Murder

In 1995, a Catholic priest in Florida signed a "Declaration of Life," saying that if he were ever to be killed, he would not want his killer to get the death penalty. Twenty-one years later, the Rev. Rene Robert of St. Augustine was killed.

Now, Robert’s friends and family are fighting to make sure his wishes are honored and that the life of the man charged with his murder is spared.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with one of Robert’s close friends, the Rev. Edward Rooney, retired pastor at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, Florida.