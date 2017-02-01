closeDonate

Friends Of Florida Priest Fight For The Life Of The Man Accused Of His Murder

February 01, 2017
In this Jan. 17, 2017 photo, Father Heriberto Vergara looks at a photograph of his slain colleague, Father Rene Robert in St. Augustine, Fla. (Jason Dearen/AP)closemore
In 1995, a Catholic priest in Florida signed a "Declaration of Life," saying that if he were ever to be killed, he would not want his killer to get the death penalty. Twenty-one years later, the Rev. Rene Robert of St. Augustine was killed.

Now, Robert’s friends and family are fighting to make sure his wishes are honored and that the life of the man charged with his murder is spared.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with one of Robert’s close friends, the Rev. Edward Rooney, retired pastor at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, Florida.

