In Texas, Showdown Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

February 01, 2017
By Audrey McGlinchy, KUT
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) speaks alongside U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (left) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (right) at a joint press conference Feb. 18, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

In Texas, a standoff between a county sheriff  and the governor over the issue of sanctuary cities could come to a head on Thursday. The Republican-led Texas Senate is holding its first public hearing on a bill that would allow the state to withhold funding for local counties or cities in the state that call themselves "sanctuaries" and refuse to cooperate with federal officials on immigration issues.

Gov. Greg Abbott supports the bill. Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has vowed to implement a sanctuary city policy.

Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) of Here & Now contributor KUT is in Austin and has our report.

