closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

As Media Scrambles To Cover Trump, Are News Outlets Being Played?

February 01, 2017
Share
Microphones set up on a stand in front of the West Wing of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)closemore
Microphones set up on a stand in front of the West Wing of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote on Facebook this week about President Trump's immigration ban, saying it was a "shock event" meant to divide the nation and throw society into a sort of chaos. The story dominated the news cycle over the weekend, and took the spotlight off many other pressing issues related to Trump's administration.

NPR's David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Trump's public image, and how media organizations will have to filter impactful stories from the glut of white noise.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.