closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Trump Administration Pushes For Dakota Access Pipeline To Move Forward03:38

Play
February 01, 2017Updated 02/01/2017 1:17 PM
Share

The Army Corps of Engineers has been told to green light construction of the last stretch of the Dakota Access Pipeline. That's the part that goes under the Missouri River upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Hundreds of tribe members, environmentalists and others protested the pipeline for months last year, until, in December, President Obama told the Army Corps to halt construction.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update on the story from Leigh Paterson (@Sclaterpee), a reporter for Here & Now contributor Inside Energy.

Correction: A previous version of this post's headline stated that the easement for the pipeline has been granted. We regret the error.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.