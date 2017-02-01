The Army Corps of Engineers has been told to green light construction of the last stretch of the Dakota Access Pipeline. That's the part that goes under the Missouri River upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Hundreds of tribe members, environmentalists and others protested the pipeline for months last year, until, in December, President Obama told the Army Corps to halt construction.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update on the story from Leigh Paterson (@Sclaterpee), a reporter for Here & Now contributor Inside Energy.

Correction: A previous version of this post's headline stated that the easement for the pipeline has been granted. We regret the error.