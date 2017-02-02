From Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem to the former St. Louis Rams players walking onto the field with their hands up following the Michael Brown shooting, sports seem to be more connected to events in the wider world than ever before.

But according to Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) and Michael Smith (@michaelsmith), the new hosts of ESPN's 6 p.m. ET "SportsCenter" slot, sports have always been political — and shouldn't be just an escape from what's going on elsewhere.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Hill and Smith about taking over at "SportsCenter," how they bring culture and politics into their show and why sports matter even if you don't watch.

Interview Highlights

On what will be different about the show

Smith: "I guess I would say, they're cutting out the middle man. When people think 'SportsCenter,' they think highlights, news and information, but the 6 p.m. 'SportsCenter' has always been something of a hybrid, or at least in recent years it certainty has been something of a hybrid, whereas your former 'SportsCenter' anchors — in order to carry on a conversation about the day's news — may enlist the help of other analysts or 'opinionists,' as we like to call ourselves, such as Jemele or myself. But now we're just hosting it... more talk, more conversation, more fun — not that they weren't having fun before, but nobody has fun quite like us."

Hill: "'SportsCenter' has really evolved a lot. It didn't just start with putting us on the [6 p.m. show]. Over the last couple years, most of the 'SportsCenters' have become centered around conversations and discussion. But we'll still figure out how to stick to our unofficial mantra, which was 'doing one dumb thing a day.'"

On whether sports news is becoming more political than it used to be

Hill: "Sports has always been political, and I think we've either fooled ourself or conveniently forgotten how much politics have always interfered with sports. We spent, obviously last year, commemorating and acknowledging, celebrating Muhammad Ali, I mean he's one of the most political figures to ever be in sports, and even just at every turn, it's always been there — especially you look at worldwide events like the Olympics. But I think even more so now, sports is dragging us into this conversation whether we wanna be or not. So that 'stick to sports' stuff just really isn't realistic or applicable — not only just with Colin Kaepernick, if you look at what's happening in the country right now, I mean, we have a very polarizing person in office, and a lot of athletes are reacting to that. You saw that with this executive order with the [immigration ban], and how that impacted Olympic athletes. And even the NBA, who reached out to the state department to try to be reassured and to try to understand what this policy meant. So there are quite a lot of things happening in sports that don't allow us to have that distance, as if this were, you know, not reality. Because we hear that from sports fans all the time, about how sports is their 'escape,' but that's just not realistic, and it never has been that way."