February 02, 2017
By Nina Keck, Vermont Public Radio
Ahmed Saa', a Syrian refugee, and his three children outside their apartment in Amman, Jordan. Saa', who has been in Jordan for four years, is among those in the city who had hoped to be resettled in the U.S. (Nina Keck/VPR)closemore
Ahmed Saa', a Syrian refugee, and his three children outside their apartment in Amman, Jordan. Saa', who has been in Jordan for four years, is among those in the city who had hoped to be resettled in the U.S. (Nina Keck/VPR)

Protests, confusion and anger have followed President Trump's executive order that bars refugees from entering the country and suspends indefinitely resettlement for citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria.

Dozens of those refugees were scheduled to be resettled in Vermont. Nina Keck from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio traveled to Jordan to report on what life is like for Syrian refugees awaiting resettlement in the U.S., and the impact they're having on their host country.

