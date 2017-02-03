closeDonate

Alcatraz Art Exhibit Takes On 'Irrational' Prison Sentences

February 03, 2017
By Ryan Levi, KQED
The art installation "Shortening: Making the Irrational Rational" hangs in the New Industries Building on Alcatraz Island through Sunday, Feb. 5. The piece combines math and prison vernacular to protest long sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. (Ryan Levi/KQED)closemore
The art installation "Shortening: Making the Irrational Rational" hangs in the New Industries Building on Alcatraz Island through Sunday, Feb. 5. The piece combines math and prison vernacular to protest long sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. (Ryan Levi/KQED)

Many artists today are creating work designed to push back against a criminal justice system they see as unfair. But how can someone break through the noise and get people to really pay attention to their work?

One artist has found that location certainly helps. He's installed his abstract piece involving football and math at one of the most famous prisons in the world: Alcatraz.

Ryan Levi (@ryan_levi) from Here & Now contributor KQED has more.

