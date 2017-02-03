closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Berkeley College Republican Defends Inviting Milo Yiannopoulos To Campus

February 03, 2017
Share
People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos march in the street on Feb. 1, 2017 in Berkeley, Calif. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)closemore
People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos march in the street on Feb. 1, 2017 in Berkeley, Calif. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Two students who are part of the UC Berkeley College Republicans were attacked Thursday on campus, though not by anyone affiliated with the university. The attack happened the day after a group of protesters caused thousands of dollars worth of damage on campus protesting a planned appearance by the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The university ended up canceling the event a couple of hours before it was supposed to start.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Troy Worden, a junior at Berkeley and a member of the College Republicans, which invited Yiannopoulos to campus.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.