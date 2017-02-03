How The 'Leningrad Symphony' Became A Beacon Of Hope For A Besieged City

Composer Dmitri Shostakovich had an often-difficult relationship with the Soviet government. But when he completed his seventh symphony, often called the "Leningrad Symphony," in 1941, it became a beacon of hope for the besieged city.

Author M.T. Anderson (@_MTAnderson) tells that story in "Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad," and talked with Here & Now's Robin Young about the book in September 2015.