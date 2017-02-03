closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Trump Administration Comments On Iran, Israel And Russia

February 03, 2017
Share
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)closemore
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted Friday morning that Iran is "playing with fire" when it comes to their ballistic missile test early this week.

Outside of Twitter, the president and members of his administration have made statements on a number of foreign government's policies, including the building of additional settlements in Israel and the ongoing Russian presence in Ukraine.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Michele Keleman (@michelekelemen) about the new administration's latest foreign policy moves, and what they could mean going forward.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.