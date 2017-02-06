closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

What Makes Something Popular?10:58

Play
February 06, 2017
Share
Author Derek Thompson says popularity has to do with a combination of familiarity and distribution. (Pixabay)closemore
Author Derek Thompson says popularity has to do with a combination of familiarity and distribution. (Pixabay)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor of The Atlantic and author of "Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction," about what makes something — from a book to a product or a political slogan — catch on and become popular.

Thompson says it has to do with a combination of familiarity and distribution.

Book Excerpt: 'Hit Makers'

Excerpted from the book HIT MAKERS by Derek Thompson. Copyright © 2017 by Derek Thompson. Reprinted by arrangement with Penguin Press, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, a Penguin Random House Company.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.