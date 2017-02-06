In Midwest, Farm Economy Outlook Not So Rosy

Support the news
Farmers have been harvesting record-breaking numbers in crop yields over the last few years.
But there’s a downside. Prices for commodities like corn and wheat are at their lowest point in a decade. Banks that lend to farmers expect fewer producers will be able to pay back their loans.
Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) from Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media looks at whether that’s a sign of trouble for the rest of the farm economy.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
