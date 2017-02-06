closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

In Midwest, Farm Economy Outlook Not So Rosy

February 06, 2017
By Grant Gerlock, Harvest Public Media
Share
Elliot Chapman’s tractor and hay baler in a field of alfalfa. Chapman had to sell most of his equipment at a loss when he ran into financial trouble. (Courtesy Elliot Chapman)closemore
Elliot Chapman’s tractor and hay baler in a field of alfalfa. Chapman had to sell most of his equipment at a loss when he ran into financial trouble. (Courtesy Elliot Chapman)

Farmers have been harvesting record-breaking numbers in crop yields over the last few years.

But there’s a downside. Prices for commodities like corn and wheat are at their lowest point in a decade. Banks that lend to farmers expect fewer producers will be able to pay back their loans.

Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) from Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media looks at whether that’s a sign of trouble for the rest of the farm economy.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.