Hawaii State Senator Says Homelessness Is Medical Condition, Prescription Is Housing

February 06, 2017
Homeless people sleep in a park off the beach in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 17, 2016. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Homeless people sleep in a park off the beach in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 17, 2016. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Hawaii tops the nation when it comes to homelessness, with a rate of more than 50 per 10,000 residents living on the streets, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Now, a state senator who is also a physician is proposing a novel solution.

Josh Green (@senjoshgreen) introduced a bill last week that would classify homelessness as a medical condition, enabling physicians to prescribe housing. He says it will save money and lives, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the proposal.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

