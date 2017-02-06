Hawaii State Senator Says Homelessness Is Medical Condition, Prescription Is Housing

Hawaii tops the nation when it comes to homelessness, with a rate of more than 50 per 10,000 residents living on the streets, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Now, a state senator who is also a physician is proposing a novel solution.

Josh Green (@senjoshgreen) introduced a bill last week that would classify homelessness as a medical condition, enabling physicians to prescribe housing. He says it will save money and lives, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the proposal.