African American Museum Chef Showcases 'Edible Exhibit'

February 06, 2017
In this Sept. 14, 2016 file photo, chef Jerome Grant poses for a photo at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. (Susan Walsh, File/AP)closemore
The National Museum of African American History and Culture is one of the most popular destinations in Washington, D.C. Visitors purchase their tickets weeks in advance and stay an average of three times longer than in most museums, likely because the exhibits are so information-rich and emotional.

Jerome Grant (@chefjgdetails), executive chef of the museum's Sweet Home Café, says he tries to extend that experience into the cafeteria where all of the food is inspired by traditional African American meals and cooking techniques.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Grant at the Sweet Home Café about his efforts, the recipes and their origins.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

