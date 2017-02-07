Vizio Settles Lawsuit Over Tracking Customers Without Consent

Vizio settled at $2.2 million settlement Monday in a lawsuit that claimed the company used its internet-connected TVs to track customers without their knowledge. The lawsuit was filed by the Federal Trade Commission and the attorney general of New Jersey.

The television maker said in a statement that the information collected was used in aggregate, and never paired with "personally identifiable information such as name or contact information."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest about the case with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of the Wall Street Journal.