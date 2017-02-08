Bolshoi Ballet Has 'Recovered' After Acid Attack

Support the news
Princeton University music historian Simon Morrison (@simonm1) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss his book "Bolshoi Confidential: Secrets of the Russian Ballet from the Rule of the Tsars to Today."
Morrison says the renowned Bolshoi has recovered after an acid attack blinded its director four years ago. He describes how the institution has created inspiring art — despite frequent turmoil — throughout its 241-year history.
Excerpted from the book BOLSHOI CONFIDENTIAL by Simon Morrison. Copyright © 2016 by Simon Morrison. Copyright © 2016 by Simon Morrison. Reprinted by permission of Liveright Publishing.
This story aired on February 8, 2017.
