DJ Sessions: New Music From Established Acts

In this installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share new sounds from Arcade Fire and Jamiroquai, among others.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Buscabulla, "Frio" (feat. Helado Negro)

Jamiroquai, "Automaton"

The Shins, "Name For You"

Arcade Fire, "I Give You Power" (feat. Mavis Staples)