DJ Sessions: New Music From Established Acts

February 09, 2017
Jay Kay, lead singer of British band Jamiroquai, performing in 2011. (Eva Rinaldi/Flickr)closemore
Jay Kay, lead singer of British band Jamiroquai, performing in 2011. (Eva Rinaldi/Flickr)

In this installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share new sounds from Arcade Fire and Jamiroquai, among others.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Buscabulla, "Frio" (feat. Helado Negro)

Jamiroquai, "Automaton"

The Shins, "Name For You"

Arcade Fire, "I Give You Power" (feat. Mavis Staples)

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

