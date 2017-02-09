DJ Sessions: New Music From Established Acts

Support the news
In this installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share new sounds from Arcade Fire and Jamiroquai, among others.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Buscabulla, "Frio" (feat. Helado Negro)
Jamiroquai, "Automaton"
The Shins, "Name For You"
Arcade Fire, "I Give You Power" (feat. Mavis Staples)
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
