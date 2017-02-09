Protesters Arrested In Phoenix Over Immigrant Detention

Support the news
Seven protestors were arrested outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Phoenix Wednesday night to protest the detention of a woman who had been living illegally in the United States since she was a teenager.
Immigration experts say the case is likely the first casualty of a shift in immigration policy coming out of Washington. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with KJZZ reporter Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy), who was there.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
