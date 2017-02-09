closeDonate

Protesters Arrested In Phoenix Over Immigrant Detention

February 09, 2017
Seven protestors were arrested outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Phoenix Wednesday night to protest the detention of a woman who had been living illegally in the United States since she was a teenager.

Immigration experts say the case is likely the first casualty of a shift in immigration policy coming out of Washington. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with KJZZ reporter Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy), who was there.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

