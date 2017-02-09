closeDonate

The wait continues on a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the restraining order of President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Trump’s pick for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, called Trump’s continued attacks on federal judges questioning his executive order “demoralizing” in a private meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Gorsuch’s comments, as well as what’s happening the rest of the week in Congress.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

