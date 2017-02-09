Where Valentine's Day Flowers Are Grown, And How To Find Sustainable Blooms

Support the news
Americans will spend about $2 billion buying flowers for Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation. Most of those flowers are grown far away and shipped a long distance before they end up in a vase.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Amy Stewart (@Amy_Stewart), author of the book "Flower Confidential," about where those flowers are grown and how sustainable the flower industry is.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
