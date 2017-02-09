closeDonate

Yellow Cedar Tree, Prized Commercially And Culturally, In Decline

February 09, 2017
By Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows yellow cedar trees growing along Sheep Lake east of the Cascade crest in Washington state. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows yellow cedar trees growing along Sheep Lake east of the Cascade crest in Washington state. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)

The yellow cedar tree grows from northern California to Alaska and the wood has both commercial and cultural value. But yellow cedars are declining. Scientists say that's mostly due to the planet heating up.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been petitioned to put yellow cedar on the endangered species list. But it's unclear if that listing will ever happen. Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) from Alaska's Energy Desk has more.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

