How One Blogger Is Determined To Be 'Furiously Happy' In The Face Of Depression

Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) is known for her our outspoken style on her blog and in her best-selling books. Her latest, "Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things," is out in paperback this week.

The book tells the story of Lawson's determination to be "furiously happy" despite often-debilitating bouts of depression and anxiety. Here & Now's Robin Young talked with Lawson about the book in October 2015.