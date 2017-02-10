closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

How One Blogger Is Determined To Be 'Furiously Happy' In The Face Of Depression

February 10, 2017
Share
Jenny Lawson explores her lifelong battle with mental illness in "Furiously Happy." (Maile Wilson)closemore
Jenny Lawson explores her lifelong battle with mental illness in "Furiously Happy." (Maile Wilson)

Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) is known for her our outspoken style on her blog and in her best-selling books. Her latest, "Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things," is out in paperback this week.

The book tells the story of Lawson's determination to be "furiously happy" despite often-debilitating bouts of depression and anxiety. Here & Now's Robin Young talked with Lawson about the book in October 2015.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.