Radio Host Charlie Sykes Says Conservative Media Will Give Cover To Trump

Former conservative radio talk show host Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) has been questioning the role he says he played in causing his audience to question mainstream media reporting, which led in part, he says, to President Trump's election.

"We thought we were creating a savvier, more skeptical audience," Sykes wrote in the New York Times. "Instead, we opened the door for President Trump, who found an audience that could be easily misled."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sykes about Trump, his new role with MSNBC and 2016 election coverage.