closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Radio Host Charlie Sykes Says Conservative Media Will Give Cover To Trump

February 10, 2017
Share
Radio host Charlie Sykes during a live broadcast in 2006. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Radio host Charlie Sykes during a live broadcast in 2006. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Former conservative radio talk show host Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) has been questioning the role he says he played in causing his audience to question mainstream media reporting, which led in part, he says, to President Trump's election.

"We thought we were creating a savvier, more skeptical audience," Sykes wrote in the New York Times. "Instead, we opened the door for President Trump, who found an audience that could be easily misled."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sykes about Trump, his new role with MSNBC and 2016 election coverage.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.