Choral Work About Matthew Shepard Up For Grammy

Among the nominees up for Grammy Awards on Sunday is a surround-sound album created by a composer who was an online student at Boston's Berklee College of Music.

Craig Hella Johnson's composition is titled "Considering Matthew Shepard." Shepard was the gay college student beaten and abandoned in a Wyoming field in 1998. He died six days later.

Johnson tells Shepard's story in an choral work performed by his ensemble in a range of musical genres. Andrea Shea from Here & Now contributor WBUR has more.