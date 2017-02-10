closeDonate

Choral Work About Matthew Shepard Up For Grammy

February 10, 2017
By Andrea Shea, WBUR
Composer Craig Hella Johnson directing the orchestra in a performance of "Considering Matthew Shepard" last week at Symphony Hall. (Courtesy David Green/Berklee College)
Composer Craig Hella Johnson directing the orchestra in a performance of "Considering Matthew Shepard" last week at Symphony Hall. (Courtesy David Green/Berklee College)

Among the nominees up for Grammy Awards on Sunday is a surround-sound album created by a composer who was an online student at Boston's Berklee College of Music.

Craig Hella Johnson's composition is titled "Considering Matthew Shepard." Shepard was the gay college student beaten and abandoned in a Wyoming field in 1998. He died six days later.

Johnson tells Shepard's story in an choral work performed by his ensemble in a range of musical genres. Andrea Shea from Here & Now contributor WBUR has more.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

