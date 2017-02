If you've got a clear sky Friday night, it will be worth a look up. Along with February's full moon, called the "snow moon," there will be two celestial events: a deep penumbral lunar eclipse and the pre-dawn flyby of a "green comet."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope Magazine, about how to catch them.