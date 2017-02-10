Special Coverage: President Trump's Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

President Trump's meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about the press conference, and how the Trump administration may respond to the decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the freeze on the travel ban.

With reporting from The Associated Press