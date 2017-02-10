closeDonate

In Colorado, Teaching 'The Sixth Extinction'

February 10, 2017
By Jenny Brundin, Colorado Public Radio
In an English class in the Jefferson County Open School in Lakewood, Colorado, students are studying one of the biggest issues on the planet. An interdisciplinary approach lets students learn about climate change, rapid population growth and the sudden and dramatic extinction of thousands of species through the non-fiction book "The Sixth Extinction."

Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio talked with the teenagers about how they're grappling with the complex issues.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

