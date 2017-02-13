Increasing Number Of Refugees Are Crossing Into Canada From U.S.

Support the news
Concern is growing in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Manitoba, where hundreds of refugees are entering illegally by crossing the country's border with the U.S.
The asylum seekers face freezing, snowy conditions and in some cases have lost body parts to frostbite.
Greg Janzen (@JanzenGreg), an official of the border community Emerson, speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the situation.
This story aired on February 13, 2017.
