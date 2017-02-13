closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Increasing Number Of Refugees Are Crossing Into Canada From U.S.

February 13, 2017
Share

Concern is growing in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Manitoba, where hundreds of refugees are entering illegally by crossing the country's border with the U.S.

The asylum seekers face freezing, snowy conditions and in some cases have lost body parts to frostbite.

Greg Janzen (@JanzenGreg), an official of the border community Emerson, speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the situation.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.