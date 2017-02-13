February 13, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with an official from one Canada border community about the increasing number of refugees crossing into the country from the U.S. Also, we hear from Richard Land, president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary and member of the White House Faith Advisory Council, about how evangelicals feel the Trump administration is doing so far. And we look at new training for Cleveland police that accounts for addiction and mental illness when making arrests. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.