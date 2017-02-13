closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

What The Trump Administration Means For Federal Reserve

February 13, 2017
Share
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016 before the Joint Economic Committee (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)closemore
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016 before the Joint Economic Committee (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be on Capitol Hill starting Tuesday, giving her first congressional testimony since President Trump took office. Trump criticized Yellen during the campaign, accusing her of keeping interest rates low "for political reasons."

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBS News business analyst and host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what changes we can expect at the Fed during the Trump administration.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.