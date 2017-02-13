closeDonate

Immediate Threat Lessened At Oroville Dam

February 13, 2017Updated 02/13/2017 12:18 PM
This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. Water will continue to flow over an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so, officials said Sunday. (William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources via AP)closemore
Evacuation orders remain in place for nearly 200,000 residents living below the Oroville Dam in northern California. They were told to leave their homes Sunday when officials worried that erosion and damage to the dam’s emergency spillway might cause a flood.

The reservoir's water level has dropped Monday, easing the threat. But there's more rain in the forecast later in the week.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from John Sepulvado (@johnlgc), host of KQED's California Report.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

