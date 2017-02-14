closeDonate

Defendants In Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial Say There Was No Conspiracy

February 14, 2017
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a picture outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014, west of Mesquite, Nevada. (George Frey/Getty Images)
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a picture outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014, west of Mesquite, Nevada. (George Frey/Getty Images)

The first of three trials continues Tuesday against armed protesters accused of conspiracy in a 2014 standoff with federal officials in Bunkerville, Nevada. The standoff was led by cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, who was confronted by the Bureau of Land Management after he refused to pay more than $1 million in federal grazing fees.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in on the trial with Jenny Wilson (@jennydwilson), reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This story aired on February 14, 2017.

